Chelsea Elizabeth Spyres, 31, of Ridgway, who embezzled $11,429 from a doctor’s office in DuBois, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to jail by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Spyres pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking, a felony of the third degree; and tampering with records, a misdemeanor of the first degree. The original plea was for probation if she paid restitution in full — which Spyres did.
But Cherry rejected the plea and said he would accept no less than 45 days in jail.
After discussing it with her attorney, Gregory Sobel of Brookville, Spyres accepted the 45-day minimum.
Cherry then sentenced her to serve 45 days to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus two years consecutive probation. She was also ordered to pay $350 in fines, plus court costs, pay $10,000 in restitution to State Farm Insurance and $1,214 to the victims.
She is also prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol, or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars.
She was also ordered to have no contact with the victims.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 2, 2019 DuBois City Police was contacted by a physician who has an office on Beaver Drive, DuBois.
The doctor said it was discovered that an employee, Spyres, who was a medical assistant, had been stealing money from petty cash and bank deposits for several months and was falsifying the logs.
The doctor said Spyres had been an employee for approximately six years.
It was discovered Spyres had taken $11,214 between June of 2017 and November of 2019. Spyres was terminated from her employment on Dec. 3, 2019.
On Jan. 15, 2020 Spyres was interviewed at the DuBois City Police Station.
During the interview, Spyres admitted to the thefts and said she thinks she has a gambling problem.
The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.