A DuBois woman caught with a large amount of methamphetamine was sentenced yesterday by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at Colloquy Court.
Christa Lee Quashnock, 26, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-methamphetamine, an ungraded felony; possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, both ungraded misdemeanors and was sentenced to serve a minimum of 12 months and a maximum of three years in SCI-Muncy.
Her attorney, Jeffrey Weinberg of Pittsburgh, asked for leniency saying she has already served more than one year in SCI-Cambridge Springs for violating her parole for this offense and asked that her sentence be made concurrent to her parole sentence.
Quashnock said she would reach the maximum on her parole sentence in February.
Weinberg said the court has the discretion to give her a consecutive sentence but he said he believes it would be “harsh” to do so.
He said while she has been in prison, Quashnock has taken advantage of the programs they have at SCI-Cambridge Springs to better herself.
“I don’t see her returning to this court as a problem in the future, judge,” Weinberg said.
Quashnock said she had been doing well for 2.5 years before this incident and said she better understands now what she needs to do and has taken the time she has spent in state prison to do more for herself.
“I want to stay sober,” Quashnock said.
Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue said the commonwealth would defer to the court on whether the sentence is consecutive or concurrent and Cherry made the sentence concurrent to her parole violation.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 13, 2019, a state parole agent notified the DuBois City Police Department that they had located drug paraphernalia in Quashnock’s residence during a home check and they were continuing the search.
Inside the residence was found multiple baggies used for packaging methamphetamine, straws, tweezers, multiple clear capsules, and pills, a prescription bottle with Quashnock’s name on it containing suspected methamphetamine, two digital scales and $275 in cash.
The items included 7.09 grams of suspected methamphetamine, two 60 mg Oxycontin pills 5.5 tablets of Sublingual and two fragments of acetaminophen/oxycodone 325/5 mg. The items were sent to the Erie Crime Lab for testing.