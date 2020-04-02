Megan Louise Snyder, 37, of DuBois, who attempted to smuggle methamphetamine into the Clearfield County Jail, was sentenced to state prison by Judge Paul Cherry at a recent session of sentencing court.
Snyder pleaded guilty to retail theft, contraband-controlled substance, felony of the second degree, and was fined $1 plus costs, and ordered to serve one to three years in SCI-Muncy.
She is also prohibited from using or possessing alcohol, or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars and was also ordered to complete drug and alcohol counseling and possession of a controlled substance, $1 fine plus costs.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 30, 2018 DuBois City Police had contact with Snyder and found she had a warrant for her arrest. The Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department picked her up and transported her to the Clearfield County Jail. Prior to arrival at the jail, deputies asked her if she had any contraband on her. She was warned to tell officials if she did, because if it was found when she is searched at the jail, she would be charged with a felony.
Upon arrival, jail staff found two baggies of methamphetamine hidden in her mouth and Snyder admitted to the offense.
She was also sentenced on an unrelated retail theft charge and was sentenced to six months to two years in SCI-Muncy concurrent to the previous sentence. She was also ordered to pay $26.03 restitution to Martin’s grocery store in DuBois. She is also prohibited from entering the property of Martin’s.
She was represented by attorney Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.
Snyder participated in the hearing via video teleconferencing. Defendants are not being transported to the courthouse due to the COVID-19 emergency.