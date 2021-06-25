Molly Ann Markievich, 36, of DuBois, who is accused of trying to smuggle heroin into the Clearfield County Jail, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 13, Officer Elliott Neeper of the Lawrence Township Police Department responded to the Clearfield County Jail.
Jail staff told Neeper that Markievich was brought to the Clearfield County Jail by the DuBois City Police.
During a search, a corrections officer discovered Markievich was holding a blue glassine bag inside her clothing with suspected heroin inside.
Markievich was interviewed by Neeper and initially she said she found the heroin on the floor but eventually admitted the heroin was hidden inside her undergarment.
Asked why she had the heroin, Markievich said over the past six months she has had a lot going on in her life.
Neeper brought the suspected heroin to the Clearfield Borough Police Station where it was tested by Assistant Chief Nathan Curry and was confirmed to be heroin.
The suspected heroin was sent to the state police Erie Regional Crime Lab, which confirmed it was heroin.
Markievich remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail.