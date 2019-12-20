Henry G. Dela Torre, 70, of DuBois, who is accused of inappropriately writing prescription medications, took the stand in his own defense yesterday at his trial before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman at the Clearfield Cunty Courthouse.
According to testimony at trial, Dela Torre was the doctor of Rachel Shumaker and her brother, Randal Shumaker, both of Punxsutawney, in 2015-16. Both were addicted to opiates and both would eventually overdose at their home in Punxsutawney one month apart from each other. Randal survived his overdose but Rachel Shumaker did not. Dela Torre is accused of improperly providing the Shumakers with medications.
Dela Torre testified that Rachel Shumaker became his patient after her uncle, a local psychologist, asked if he would treat his niece who is moving in from Harrisburg.
Since he was a colleague, Dela Torre agreed and her first visit was on April 7, 2015.
He said Rachel Shumaker told him she had a history of opiate addiction including heroin and pain pills and was taking Suboxone since 2008 and wanted to wean herself off of it. She had been taking two strips of Suboxone a day, so he reduced the dosage to 1 3/4 per day. He also prescribed a low dose of Klonopin for anxiety, which is a drug she had been taking for a number of years.
In addition to her drug detoxification, Rachel Shumaker also complained of some back pain.
As the weeks passed, Rachel Shumaker’s pain worsened and she was walking with a cane, so Dela Torre treated her with steroid injections and recommended she take better care of herself, to stop smoking, drink more water, get more sleep and to go to church because she told him she had stopped going.
He said doing things like going to church can help people deal with pain better or even lessen the pain and having healthy habits can help one heal faster.
He also referred her to the pain clinic.
He said to his surprise, Rachel Shumaker did start going to church again and was feeling happy, but her pain progressively worsened.
Deal Torre said he ordered an MRI to be performed on her. He said he was becoming uncomfortable in his expanded role in her treatment. When Rachel Shumaker first came to him it was for drug detoxification, but he was acting more and more like her primary care physician and wasn’t comfortable being both her drug detoxification doctor and her primary care physician — so he referred her to several primary care physicians in the area — but none of them would take her case because of the complexity of her situation.
Dela Torre’s attorney, Taylor Johnston of Indiana, showed the jury the referral paperwork he had sent to other doctors.
Since no other doctor would agree to be her primary care doctor he said he decided to become her primary care physician and transfer her drug rehabilitation to the Discovery House in Clearfield.
The MRI showed that Rachel Shumaker had a herniated disk causing the bone to press against her spine, putting her in constant pain. She also had a muscle tear in the left side of her hip, which is extremely painful. Additionally, her hip injury caused her to favor her right leg when walking, worsening her back injury.
After a brief stint at the Discovery House it was decided that they would end her drug rehabilitation and would switch her to pain management.
Her orthopedic surgeon also recommended that she have back surgery, and asked that she be taken off Suboxone, because it would interfere with the surgery drugs.
Dela Torre said he removed the Suboxone and gave her a prescription for hydrocodone for the pain.
He said he didn’t believe Rachel Shumaker had returned to her days of being an uncontrolled opiate addict. He said she had a couple of drug tests where unprescribed pain medication showed up, but they were isolated and she wasn’t testing positive for these drugs every week, which she would have if she was taking them to fuel her addiction.
Instead, he believed she took the unprescribed pain pills to relieve her pain.
Toward the end of his treatment of her, he also prescribed methadone because he felt it was safer. He said methadone has the advantage of being long lasting; hydrocodone is very fast acting but doesn’t last long — putting it at greater risk of being abused because people will take more of it.
Dela Torre admitted he came close to crossing the line of what is acceptable, but he wanted to help Rachel Shumaker and believed this was the only way he could.
He said she was in a very difficult situation; she was a single mother with an infant child and she suffered from two painful injuries and she had drug addiction and anxiety issues.
He said he kept her as patient despite repeated warnings to her that he would discontinue treatment, because if he did stop treating her, he was concerned she would seek relief from street drugs.
Dela Torre said she could barely walk and was in his office crying in pain.
“It would have been cruel for me to throw her out and make her go home,” Dela Torre said.
The defense rested after Dela Torre testified.
Closing arguments are scheduled for this morning.