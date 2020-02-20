Mathew Shane Gallahan, 34, of DuBois agreed to serve a minimum of two years in state prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a female.
Gallahan, 34, was originally charged with strangulation, a felony of the first degree, simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and harassment, a summary offense.
In his plea deal, Gallahan pleaded guilty to simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, two counts and would accept a minimum of two years in state prison with the commonwealth being silent on whether the court recommends Gallahan to serve his sentence at Quehanna Boot Camp.
Gallahan is currently incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail.
Gallahan was scheduled to go on trial yesterday morning in front of Judge Paul Cherry, but the trial was cancelled after Gallahan pleaded guilty.
Sentencing usually occurrs within 60 days.
The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza; Gallahan was represented by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 28 at 1:16 a.m. Sandy Township police responded to a domesic incident at 194 Mockingbird Ln.
While at the scene police made contact with the female victim who said Gallahan was high on methamphetamine and had struck her several times.
When she attempted to leave, he put her in a choke hold until she went unconscious. After he let her go, she regained consciousness and she saw him pick up a large butcher knife and come toward her.
She said she ran upstairs and called 911. When he heard her on the phone, she said Gallahan put down the phone and fled.
Police said there were red marks visibile on the victim’s face and on the back of her neck.
A lengthy search of the area was held but police were unable to locate Gallahan until he was arrested and arraigned on Aug. 21.
Gallahan was previously arrested and convicted of strangulation in Frederick, Va. on June 13, 2013.