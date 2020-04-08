Jeffrey M. Bearer, 38, of DuBois, was sentenced to jail for strangulating and assaulting a woman, as well as paraphernalia charges, by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman on Monday at Special Sentencing Court.
Bearer pleaded guilty to 4.5 months to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus two years consecutive probation after pleading guilty to simple assault, strangulation, harassment and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a previous article in The Progress, police interviewed a woman who reported that Bearer assaulted her. She said he was yelling at her throughout the morning and stated that he put both of his hands around her neck during the argument, but that she was able to breathe.
She said later that he allegedly put her in a choke hold, partially constricting her breathing for approximately 30 seconds. He then allegedly bit her cheek, causing a visible red mark. He is accused of physically pushing her out the front door. When she attempted to call her mother, he took her phone and smashed it to the ground, breaking it.
She then fled to a neighbor’s house and called the police.
When police approached Bearer he threw a small plastic bottle. The bottle was recovered and it contained a green leafy substance resembling marijuana.