Preston Dover, 43, of DuBois, was ordered to have a 60-day psychological evaluation at SCI-Camp Hill after allegedly committing a lewd act at the DuBois Mall.
Dover was in court yesterday before Judge Paul Cherry for a probation revocation hearing. According to Assistant District Attorney Roy Cross, Dover violated the conditions of his probation by entering the property of the DuBois Mall and by failing to refrain from overt behavior.
According to Cross, on June 5, Sandy Township Police were dispatched to the mall because Dover reportedly committed a lewd act while following a female through the mall.
Dover’s attorney, Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office, objected and said this is hearsay — and no charges have yet been filed against Dover for this alleged offense. However, she said they are willing to admit there was a violation because he was at the DuBois Mall, which is a violation of his probation.
“But I ask the court to not consider the overt behavior portion unless the commonwealth is prepared to present witnesses to support it,” Schwab said.
Cross noted that Dover’s probation officer was informed by police that charges will be filed for the incident.
Cross asked Cherry to accept the recommendation of the probation department of a 60-day psychological evaluation.
Schwab asked Cherry to consider 30 days of incarceration and have Dover complete an out-patient sex offender treatment program because it is his first violation in two years — as no new charges have yet been filed. She also said he is looking to live in an assisted living/nursing home type of environment at this point in his life.
Cherry revoked Dover’s probation and ordered him to be transported to SCI-Camp Hill for placement to have a 60-day psychological evaluation completed. Sentencing will be scheduled once the 60-day psychological review is completed, Cherry said.
In 2018, Dover pleaded guilty to indecent exposure, defiant trespass and disorderly conduct and was sentenced to serve 90 days to one year in the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause on Feb. 25, 2018, three women complained that a male in a Lincoln Town Car would watch them as they left work and was committing a lewd act.
As a part of his sentence, Cherry ordered him to not enter onto the property of the DuBois Mall.
At the 2018 sentencing hearing, Dover’s attorney, Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office, claimed Dover suffered from Huntingdon’s Disease, a fatal degenerative brain/nerve disease.