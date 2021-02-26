Daniel J. Confer, 39, of DuBois, who attacked a man with a knife and fought with police officers, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison by Judge Paul Cherry at Sentencing Court on Monday.
Confer pleaded guilty to aggravated assault — a felony of the second degree — and was sentenced to serve a minimum of 12 months minus one day to a maximum of 23 months minus one day in the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause on Nov. 24, 2019 at 10:37 p.m. the DuBois City Police responded to a residence on E. Washington Avenue for an assault.
Police spoke to the victim who said Confer was yelling at him and asked him if he was “ever going to do anything” and was cursing at him.
He said Confer became so enraged he began punching him in the mouth and head — causing him to blackout.
When he regained consciousness, Confer was pressing him down on the couch and cutting his ankle with a pocket knife, making numerous slashes.
The victim said he stood up and Confer began swinging the knife at him. Police observed slash marks on the victim’s stomach and shirt.
The victim said Confer then left and fled to 108 E. Washington St.
EMS arrived and treated the victim and police went to 108 E. Washington St. to make contact with Confer.
When police arrived, Confer swung the door wide open before going back inside to his living room.
Confer then stood in front of his Christmas tree and said, “It’s my PTSD! I had a PTSD incident!”
Confer became more and more infuriated. He clenched his fist and said numerous times, “You’re gonna have to shoot me! I’m going to charge you and you’ll have to shoot me!”
Confer also said he knew martial arts and police didn’t want to mess with him.
Confer then picked up a propane torch and lit it. He then pointed the torch towards himself and said, “I’ll light myself on fire, don’t (mess) with me!” multiple times.
Police told him he needed to think of the children that were in the residence and he could catch the house on fire and threaten their lives. Eventually, Confer put out the torch.
Police asked him if he would sit down to talk. Confer agreed but said once the children are out of the house he is going to light the torch.
Once he was close enough, police tackled Confer. Confer fought back and reached for the police officer’s firearm. During the struggle a police officer was kicked in the head. A second officer arrived and Confer kicked him as well.
Police struck Confer four or five times in the head — demanding that he let go of the gun.
The second officer then used a stun gun and Confer let go of the gun.
Police grabbed Confer and continued to struggle, but police were able to take him into custody. Confer was then transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment.
It was an open plea — meaning the commonwealth and the defense couldn’t agree on a minimum sentence leaving it up to the presiding judge.
Confer’s attorney, Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office, said Confer’s mental health issues led to the incident and he takes responsibility for his actions.
She said that Confer didn’t remember the incident and didn’t learn about them until reading court documents and he expressed remorse for what he did.
She said Confer has already served more than one year in jail and asked that he be given a county sentence.
She said Confer has been cooperative with mental health providers at the jail and has all intentions of continuing treatment once he is released.
Confer, who participated via video teleconferencing, said he has been working on his coping skills during treatment and it is working. He said he was assaulted twice while in jail, once in December and once in January and did not retaliate either time.
“I believe I deserve a second chance,” Confer said, also stating he would continue with his mental health therapy once he is released.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza said she knows the district attorney’s office knows of at least one of the assaults on Confer.
“It was pretty brutal,” Nedza said.
Schwab said there are charges pending against the perpetrator of one of the assaults.
Nedza said the commonwealth does not oppose a county sentence for Confer but wants a long period of probation. Nedza said when Confer is getting treatment he does well, and she asked that mental health treatment be a requirement of his probation.
In addition to the prison sentence, Cherry fined Confer $200 plus costs, gave him five years consecutive probation and was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Cherry ordered Confer to actively participate and complete all mental health counseling and treatment as recommended by the probation department and to take all his mental health medications as prescribed.
Confer is prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol and from entering any bars. He is also prohibited from using any controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department.
Cherry said Confer must comply with these conditions or he would be sent to state prison.