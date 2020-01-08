President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman revoked a DuBois man’s bail and incarcerated him after he tested positive for drugs while in court yesterday, Jeffrey M. Bearer, 38, attended sentencing court on a terroristic threats charge.
His attorney, Steven Johnston on the public defender’s office, opened his arguments to Ammerman by stating his client wished to withdraw his plea.
Ammerman, after looking at the defendant, said before they proceed further he wanted the defendant drug tested.
Ammerman was later informed that Bearer tested positive for methamphetamine, fentanyl, MDMA (ecstasy) and marijuana.
Ammerman then rejected the plea agreement, and revoked Bearer’s bail, which was $30,000 monetary and was posted on May 6, according to court documents. Ammerman ordered him incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail.
Bearer then asked for leniency because he had a job, but Ammerman replied, “You should have thought of that before.”
The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.