President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced a DuBois man to state prison after he pleaded guilty to drug possession and Megan’s Law violations.
Brian Hendrickson, 59, pleaded guilty to possession with the intention to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony and failure to comply with registration requirements, a felony of the second degree. He was sentenced to serve 27 months to 54 months in state prison.
Hendrickson’s attorney, Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office, asked Ammerman to not give him the seven year maximum because Hendrickson would likely serve the maximum sentence due to his prior record.
Ammerman said this is probably true because but said he would give him a four and half year maximum sentence.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on Sept. 30, 2019, Officer Casey Doherty of the DuBois City Police Department conducted a search warrant of Hendrickson’s apartment on Robinson Street.
Hendrickson and a female were in the residence and Hendrickson initially refused to provide any information on the whereabouts of any contraband.
A black plastic fire safe was found in the cupboard above the closet in the bedroom and inside were six baggies of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 11 baggies of a green leafy substance packaged for sale, baggies, a scale and a smoking device.
Hendrickson admitted that he was selling methamphetamine and marijuana for $25 for 1/4 gram of methamphetamine and $40 for 1/8 ounce of marijuana — and the contraband found in the house belonged to him.
On Jan. 21, Doherty was notified by the state police that Hendrickson had possibly failed to notify them of a change in address.
Doherty went to Hendrickson’s residence on Robinson Street and found the residence unoccupied and he was unable to determine where Hendrickson had moved.
He was arrested and bail was set at $10,000 monetary on July 16.