A DuBois man who broke into a camp was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Sentencing Court.
Ricky Lee Anderson, 52, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass, a felony of the third degree and was sentenced by Ammerman to serve six months to three years consecutive to any previous sentences.
Anderson’s attorney Steven Johnston said Anderson was originally charged with burglary, but he accepted a plea for criminal trespass and asked Ammerman to run the sentence concurrent to any previous sentences because Anderson is looking at receiving a substantial state prison sentence for violating his parole.
However, Ammerman said the state Department of Corrections wouldn’t recognize a concurrent sentence and made the sentence consecutive.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, last February the victim reported to DuBois State Police that someone broke into his camp on Flowing Well Road.
The perpetrator entered the camp by removing a panel on the garage door. The perpetrator also pried open the door to a shed.
A partially lit cigarette was located inside of the camp and state police sent it to the state police Erie Crime Lab for DNA analysis and the DNA. A DNA sample was obtained and a search of the DNA database showed the DNA was a match for Anderson.
A search warrant was obtained and a DNA swab was obtained from Anderson, which showed he was a match for the DNA on the cigarette.