Raymond Cusick, 39 of DuBois, pleaded guilty to child sexual assault charges was sentenced Thursday by Judge Paul Cherry to serve a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 30 years in state prison.
Cusick pleaded guilty to statutory sexual assault — a felony of the first degree and aggravated indecent assault — a felony of the second degree.
Cusick is accused of sexually assaulting a child between 2016 and 2018.
Cherry also ordered Cusick to serve six years of probation consecutive to his prison sentence. Cherry also declared Cusick a sexually violent predator and he will be required to follow all the requirements under Megan’s Law for the rest of his life.
“It was great work by law enforcement and the Child Advocacy Center,” Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said. “This was a good result because it protected the victims from having to relive the trauma and come into the courtroom and testify.”
Sayers added, “it was a good result for everyone.”
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 8, 2019, the child — then 10-years-old — was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center and told investigators that Cusick molested her.
The victim also stated that she would go to his house to see a friend of hers “to protect her because Raymond would (abuse) her and she was only 5-years-old.”
The victim also described a time when she and another juvenile allegedly were assaulted and stated Cusick told her not to tell anyone.
A second victim, age 11, was also interviewed on Aug. 8, 2019, and stated that Cusick was the person that committed inappropriate acts.