Michael B. Roy, 60, of DuBois, pleaded guilty to the indecent assault of a 15-year-old boy was sentenced 45 days to one year in the Clearfield County Jail by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at sentencing court.
Roy pleaded guilty to criminal attempt-indecent assault, and indecent assault, both of which are misdemeanors of the second degree.
In addition to the prison sentence Cherry gave Roy one year consecutive probation, fined him a total of $500 plus costs, prohibited him from consuming alcohol or enter any bars, undergo counseling and to have no contact with the victim.
Roy’s attorney, Chris Mohney of DuBois, said his client feels a profound remorse, shame and embarrassment.
“I would like to apologize to the victim and everyone I’ve hurt,” Roy said.
Mohney filed a motion for a stay or a delay on Roy having to comply with the requirements of Megan’s Law. Mohney argued that there are several cases pending before the state Supreme Court on whether the registration requirements are constitutional and asked Cherry to delay Roy having to comply with these requirements until these cases are resolved. He said if Roy is required to undergo those registration requirements, that information is sent to various internet sites and it would be difficult to impossible to get it off.
However, Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab argued against giving the stay, saying the registration requirements are the current law of the land.
Cherry dismissed Mohney’s motion and said Roy will have to abide by all the registration requirements under Megan’s Law.
According to the affidavit of probable cause on Feb. 11, 2018, Sandy Township Police were dispatched to a residence for an incident.
An adult female, her teenage son and the victim were at the residence. The victim was staying overnight because his mother was out of town.
A forensic interview was conducted on the victim in the presence of a relative. The boy said he received a text message from Roy at approximately 6 p.m. asking him if he wanted to go out and celebrate his becoming a member of the fire department.
He said Roy told him they would go ride ATVs and go to the fire hall. He agreed and Roy told him to meet him at the Giant Eagle parking lot. The victim and two of his friends went to the parking lot and met Roy, but Roy said only the victim could go.
The victim said he got into Roy’s truck and Roy drove to a store and bought a 12-pack of beer and immediately began to drink the beer while driving. He also encouraged the victim to drink beer several times but each time, the victim refused.
Roy also tried to engage in sexually explicit conversation with the victim.
The boy said they drove around for a long time and went to a camp but they never rode ATVs or went to the fire hall.
They then went to Roy’s house where Roy made advances on the victim and tried to touch him. The victim refused and said he was going to walk home. Roy then agreed to drive him back to his friend’s house.
Upon arrival, the victim told his friend who told his mother, who then called the police.
On March 11, Roy was interviewed at the police station. He gave a similar account as the victim prior to arriving at his house. Roy admitted to rubbing the boy’s back but did not remember trying to inappropriately touch him. Roy’s demeanor changed and he became very sad.
Roy said he had been drinking on weekends and said he wanted to harm himself. Police recommended he be admitted to the hospital and Roy agreed.