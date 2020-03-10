Former DuBois physician Henry G. Dela Torre of DuBois was fined $5,000 and sentenced to serve two years probation yesterday by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman at sentencing court.
Dela Torre was found guilty of recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree, at a jury trial last December.
However, Dela Torre was found not guilty on the more serious charges of prohibited acts-prescribing controlled substances, two counts; Medicare fraud, two counts; prohibited acts-prescribing controlled substances, and recklessly endangering another person, two counts.
He was charged after two of his patients suffered overdoses in 2015-16. Rachel Shumaker and her brother, Randal Shumaker, both of Punxsutawney, were addicted to opiates and both would eventually overdose at their home in Punxsutawney one month apart from each other. Randal survived his overdose but Rachel Shumaker did not. Dela Torre was accused of improperly providing the Shumakers with medications.
Deputy Attorney General Kee Song asked Judge Ammerman to send a message to other doctors who put their patients in danger due to over-prescribing mediation but he did not recommend a sentence and said he would leave it up to the judge’s discretion.
He said Dela Torre has let his medical license lapse and he surrendered his federal Drug Enforcement number that allowed him to prescribe medications.
Dela Torre’s attorney Chris Mohney asked Ammerman to sentence his client to the recommended sentence by the probation department of two years probation. He said Dela Torre suffers from a number of health issues and will no longer practice medicine. He also said Dela Torre has volunteered countless hours to the free medical clinic in DuBois as well as several other local and international charitable organizations and noted that 30 people have submitted letters to the court on his behalf and said he could have easily doubled that number.
Ammerman said Dela Torre has a prior record score of 0 and the offense gravity score of three, which means the standard range is restorative sanctions to one month in jail.
Dela Torre’s wife, Elvira Dela Torre, spoke at the hearing. She gave an account of her husband’s various health issues as well as the numerous civic and volunteer activities and the numerous people he has helped over the years.
In addition to the fine and probation, Ammerman ordered Dela Torre to perform 200 hours of community service if Dela Torre is deemed healthy enough to do so.