A DuBois attorney was fined by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman for missing court.
On Monday, Judge Ammerman held attorney Gary Knaresboro in contempt of court for failing to show up for a supervised bail revocation hearing for his client, Jeffrey M. Bearer, 38, of DuBois. Bearer was out on supervised bail for a strangulation charge but had been arrested and incarcerated for allegedly violating the terms of his bail. The details of the violation were not specified in court.
The supervised bail hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday, but Ammerman delayed the hearing after Knaresboro failed to appear. Ammerman said Knaresboro did not call and inform the court that he would not be attending.
After courthouse staff called Knaresboro’s office and cell phone — and were unable to reach him — Ammerman held Knaresboro in contempt of court and fined him $500.
“I don’t think it’s fair to the commonwealth. I don’t think it’s fair to the defendant and I don’t think it’s fair to the court,” Ammerman said regarding Knaresboro’s absence.
Knaresboro showed up in court for the afternoon session of sentencing court presumably to argue his case, but Ammerman told him he would have to file a written appeal.
Bearer asked Ammerman if he could be released from jail so he could attend in-patient rehabilitation and Ammerman agreed to the request.