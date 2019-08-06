District Enforcement Office DEO 7 is part of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Officers assigned to the office are charged with enforcing liquor laws and related provisions at over 1,002 establishments licensed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board in the counties of Armstrong, Butler, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Indiana, and Jefferson.
Officers assigned to DEO 7 performed the following activities during the month of July. For any additional information, contact the District Office at the number (814) 938-0565.
- Number of complaints received: 54
- Number of licensed establishments where Age Compliance checks were conducted: 4
- Number of establishments that sold alcohol to an Underage Buyer: 2
- Number of Violation Letters issued for violations of liquor laws: 10
- Number of Warning Letters issued for violations of liquor laws: 27
- Number of citations (CC6308A) issued for underage consumption, possession, etc.: 0
- Criminal Arrests: 4