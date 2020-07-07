The Commonwealth wants inmate Ricky Cribbs, 52, to serve a lengthy prison sentence after hand-drawn child pornography was found in his cell.
The Clearfield County District Attorney’s office has filed a motion to have Cribbs’ probation revoked and asked that he be re-sentenced to serve two to 12 years in state prison.
Tuesday at Revocation Court, Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue, said Cribbs pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent assault in 2000 and 52 counts of child pornography in 2007.
Cribbs reached his maximum sentence on the 2000 case on May 8 — but the state prison system could not release him because he didn’t have an approved residence.
On May 6 while incarcerated at SCI-Albion, staff found numerous hand-drawn pictures of child pornography depicting sexual violence against young female children.
The Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to have Cribbs’ probation revoked, and Cribbs was transported from SCI-Albion to the Clearfield County Jail, Lumadue said.
On June 30, the probation department was contacted by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office who said Cribbs would be charged with draw any obscene material in which any minor is depicted, and possess obscene by an inmate, both of which are a misdemeanors of the first degree. A preliminary hearing date has not yet been set, Lumadue said.
She also noted Cribbs is classified as a sexually violent predator under Megan’s Law.
Lumadue asked Ammerman to revoke Cribbs’ probation and re-sentence him to two to 12 years in state prison as recommended by the probation department.
Cribbs’ attorney, Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office, asked the court not to rush to judgement and said there would be no harm in waiting to see the result of the charges against Cribbs in Erie County, especially since the recommended sentence is so severe. Johnston noted he doesn’t believe the charges have yet been filed against Cribbs in Erie County.
“I don’t see the need to move with such urgency to have Mr. Cribbs sentenced,” Johnston said. “What’s the rush?”
Lumadue disagreed and asked Ammerman to re-sentence him now to protect the community.
Johnston argued the commonwealth is essentially asking the court to look into the future and determine that Cribbs would be found guilty and sentence Cribbs based on this information. He said Cribbs believes he has a strong defense against the charges.
Lumadue said no matter what happens with the charges in Erie County, there is a very strong concern that Cribbs should not be released into the community and they have the basis right now to keep Cribbs in jail.
“There is a very severe concern for society if he were released,” Lumadue said. “And I don’t believe the county jail is the place for him.”
Ammerman said the pictures are “very, very upsetting and concerning,” especially considering Cribbs’ background.
“It’s really disgusting stuff,” Ammerman said.
But Ammerman said on the other hand the defendant isn’t going anywhere and granted a one month continuance to see what happens at Cribbs’ preliminary hearing on the new charges in Erie County.
Cribbs is currently incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail and he participated in the hearing via video teleconferencing.