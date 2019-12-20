A jury of six men and six women found Dr. Henry G. Dela Torre of DuBois not guilty on the most serious charges against him yesterday at a weeklong trial before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.
Dela Torre was charged with prohibited acts-prescribing controlled substances, two counts; Medicare fraud, two counts; prohibited acts-prescribing controlled substances, and recklessly endangering another person, two counts. He was found guilty on a single count of recklessly endangering another person for his care and treatment of Rachel Shumaker of Punxsutawney.
The recklessly endangering another person charges were graded as misdemeanors of the second degree, all of the other charges were graded as felonies.
According to testimony at trial, Dela Torre was the doctor of Rachel Shumaker and her brother, Randal Shumaker, also of Punxsutawney, in 2015-16. Both were addicted to opiates and both would eventually overdose at their home in Punxsutawney one month apart from each other. Randal survived his overdose but Rachel Shumaker did not. Dela Torre was accused of improperly providing the Shumakers with medications.
Both Shumakers also suffered from painful back injuries. Rachel Shumaker also suffered from a painful hip injury and had anxiety issues; the crux of the case was whether it was appropriate for Dela Torre to prescribe opiates to treat their pain as well as Valium to treat Rachel Shumaker’s anxiety issues.
The commonwealth argued that Dela Torre’s treatment put the Shumakers in danger and he was criminally liable for his actions. The defense argued the Shumakers were complex medical cases and he did his best for the two patients.
Both the commonwealth and the defense brought in experienced medical experts who gave conflicting testimony on the quality of care Dela Torre provided the Shumakers. Dr. Stephen Thomas of Pittsburgh testified for the commonwealth and said Dela Torre’s prescribing of oxycodone and fentanyl to the Shumakers — who had known opiate addictions — was reckless and unreasonable. The defense’s expert, Dr. Richard Rauck of Winston-Salem, N.C., said Dela Torre’s care of the Shumakers was reasonable due to the level of pain the two were in.
Ammerman thanked the jury for their service, calling it a difficult and complex case, and in his more than 35 years in criminal law had never seen another case like it.
“It was an unusual case, even for me,” Ammerman told the jury.
Following the verdict, defense attorney Chris Mohney of DuBois told The Progress he was pleased with the verdict and thanked the jury for its service as it was a long a difficult case.
Senior Deputy Attorney General Kee Song said it was a difficult case and thanked the jury for its service.
Mohney said Dela Torre is looking at a sentence of probation for the conviction of the recklessly endangering another person charge.
Sentencing usually occurs within 60 days.