On the fifth day of testimony in the Kimberly Sue Williams murder trial, the jury heard from the defense’s pathologist and Williams’ boyfriend.
Williams, 48, of Morrisdale is accused of shooting to death her disabled husband, Ronald Williams, 49, on March 14, 2019. Ronald Williams was shot in the head with a .22 caliber semiautomatic pistol. The commonwealth contends she shot her husband to receive $800,000 in inheritance, while Kimberly Williams’ attorney Steven P. Trialonas of State College is arguing it was suicide.
Ronald Williams had a stroke in 2013 that left him a quadriplegic and only had limited use of his right arm.
Kimberly Williams is charged with murder in the first degree, aggravated assault, voluntary manslaughter, murder of the third degree, involuntary manslaughter, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Forensic Dr. Gregory McDonald of Montgomery County testified that in looking at the photographs of the wound on Ronald Williams’ head, he believed it was consistent with a contact wound and not a distance wound, as Pathologist Dr. Harry Kamerow had concluded.
Kamerow, who performed the autopsy on Ronald Williams, concluded he was the victim of homicide because he could find no gun powder residue in the victim’s wound — therefore the gun was fired at more than four feet away.
However, McDonald testified that due to the wound patters, McDonald said it is unlikely that a distance shot would make those markings.
When asked about the lack of gunpowder residue on the wound, McDonald testified that one would expect that gunpowder residue would be found on the entrance of the wound, but said Kamerow could have missed it and said he should have taken more samples of the wound.
He also said the pictures taken at the scene of the wound by the state police were blurry and can’t be used to determine the state of the wound at the scene
During cross examination, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers asked McDonald if he took into account the ballistics test performed by the state police crime lab that showed the pistol that killed the victim didn’t deposit gunpowder residue until it was48-inches or more away. McDonald said he did not have the report.
Sayers also said the test showed the gun left a “star” pattern on the test panels when it was fired in contact, and this star pattern was not on Ronald Williams’ wound.
McDonald said the test panels are different from human flesh tissue and said the ballistics tests do not change his opinion that Ronald Williams’ wound is consistent with a contact gunshot wound.
“I do not believe that was a distance gunshot wound,” McDonald said.
Usually defense witnesses testify after the commonwealth has completed its case, but McDonald testified out of order due to scheduling conflicts.
Kimberly Williams’ boyfriend, Terry Carter, testified that approximately 20 years ago he was approached by Ronald Williams about engaging in a sexual relationship with him and his wife, and he agreed. But he said the encounter was awkward and it only happened once.
In the spring of 2018 he and Kimberly Williams “rekindled” their relationship. He said Kimberly Williams was often depressed and he was helping her through this difficult time.
He now lives in Fayetteville, N.C. and the two of them would meet every eight weeks or so.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza showed Carter a large stack of papers containing copies of the test messsages the two sent each other and asked if he agreed that many of them were sexual in nature and he agreed.
And on the day before Ronald Williams was killed, Kimberly Williams sent him a text message saying she had pointed a gun at her husband and said “decisions need to be made.”
During cross-examination by Trialonas, Carter said Kimberly Williams told him that she and Ronald Williams got into an argument and he had grabbed her and she pointed the gun at him.
The lead investigator in the case, Trooper Frederick Burns of the Clearfield-based state police took the stand and during cross-examination by Trialonas, said he became a criminal investigator roughly two months before the incident.
Trialonas asked if he interviewed the victim’s father, mother or brother about his mental state before his death and Burns said he did not. Burns also said he didn’t record some of the interviews that he did have.
Trialonas showed Burns the Preservation Notice he sent to ATT Mobile and Google informing them to preserve Ronald Williams’ emails and cell phone data, and asked why he never followed it up and issue a search warrant for the information.
Burns said at the time, he believed that all of that information was recovered from Ronald Williams’ cell phone and tablet by the state police crime lab.
The trial is going longer than expected and might not end until Thursday, instead of Wednesday as originally predicted. President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman asked the jurors if any of them could not make it on Thursday and one juror raised his hand and said he could not.