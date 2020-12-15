A defendant fled the Clearfield County Courthouse when ordered to take a drug test.
Kris Joseph Nevling, 43, of Clearfield was at Sentencing Court before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman on Monday.
He had accepted a plea agreement to plead guilty to defiant trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree and the recommended sentence was probation, Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue said.
Nevling originally was scheduled to be sentenced in October but it was continued to allow Nevling to get legal representation because Nevling said he thought the grading was a summary offense and not a misdemeanor, Lumadue said.
Nevling represented himself at the hearing and told the court he thought he had withdrew his plea two months ago and didn’t know why this hearing was occurring.
Ammerman then read the court’s order from October stating that the hearing would be continued until December.
Nevling again said he thought the charge was a summary offense and wanted to withdraw his plea.
Ammerman then ordered him to be drug and alcohol tested.
A few minutes later a probation officer returned to the courtroom and told Ammerman that Nevling had run away.
He said Nevling had asked for a drink of water and as soon as he entered the office, Nevling ran down the steps and left the building.
“All that over an M3 defiant trespass with a recommendation for probation,” Ammerman said.
Ammerman said he had Nevling drug tested because he wouldn’t stop talking.
Ammerman then issued a bench warrant for Nevling’s arrest.