District Attorney Ryan Sayers announced Friday criminal charges have been filed against Christopher L. Poling, 33, of DuBois.
The charges stem from a traffic stop by Officer Casey Doherty and Corporal Randy Young of the DuBois City Police Department on Jan. 10 in Clearfield County. After obtaining a search warrant, officers found approximately six pounds of marijuana, a half-pound of methamphetamine, and four ounces of psychedelic mushrooms in the vehicle along with a large sum of cash, paraphernalia, and items typically used in the trafficking of drugs. The complaint charged Poling with dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, multiple felony counts of possession with the intent to deliver drugs, and other drug related offenses.
“A large drug bust like this is the result of hard work and diligent investigative skills by law enforcement,” Sayers said. “The experience and knowledge of Officer Doherty and Corporal Young are assets to the City of DuBois. I thank these officers and the entire law enforcement community for their efforts to fight back against these drug traffickers that are plaguing our county.”
Poling is facing multiple years in state prison if convicted. He is currently incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail on $250,000 bail and awaiting his preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 22.