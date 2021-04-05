President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced Stephanie Mando, 42, of Curwensville to state prison for violating her probation yesterday at Revocation Court.
Ammerman revoked Mando’s probation and re-sentenced her for simple assault, misdemeanor of the second degree to serve a minimum of one year and a maximum of two years in SCI-Muncy.
According to Certified Legal Intern Nicole DuGan, who represented the commonwealth, Mando violated her probation by failing to refrain from violating laws, failing to report to the probation office as directed and failing to make payments on fines and costs and failing to complete anger management as required by the court.
On June 16, Mando was released from the Clearfield County Jail but she failed to report to probation as directed from June until January. The probation department tried to contact Mando but was unsuccessful.
On Oct. 5 she failed to appear for Revocation Court and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.
On Feb. 4, the Lawrence Township Police Department charged her for conspiracy-receiving stolen property, and conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking.
On Feb. 17 she was again arrested by the LTPD on the bench warrant and she was charged with false ID to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and harassment.
Mando is also $515 in arrears on her payments and owes a total of $4,497, DuGan said.
Her court-appointed attorney Daniel Nelson of Philipsburg said DuGan admits to the violations but noted she did not report to probation because she was incarcerated in New York State.
Nelson also noted that since he has represented her she has been cooperative with authorities.