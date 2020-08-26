Mark Allen Juart, 33, of Curwensville, who is accused of assaulting a woman and her 10-year-old daugher, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 18, Officer Mark Kelly of the Curwensville Borough Police Department received a report from a female about a domestic incident she had witnessed.
Kelly called the number for the witness but no one answered. Shortly afterward, the victim called and said Juart had punched, kicked and choked her and he had struck her 10-year-old daughter in the eye.
The victim said they were in DuBois and Kelly made arrangements for them to be interviewed by the DuBois City Police Department.
The witness who made the initial phone call got in touch with Kelly again, and said she was out jogging when she heard a shrieking scream down the street. As she got closer she said she heard young children screaming and crying as well as an adult female screaming.
The witness said she went to the house and pounded on the door but no one answered. The female witness said she then just opened the door and walked inside and told the male to stop what he was doing.
The male replied that he was leaving. She said the female was very upset and was crying as were her 10-year-old daughter and her nine or 10 year old autistic son.
She said the girl had a black eye and the female victim told her Juart had backhanded the girl causing the black eye.
The witness said she was not present when any of the assaults took place.
Later that day, Kelly received a fax from the DuBois City Police of the wrtitten statement by the victim. The statement said Juart has been abusive towards her and her daughter. She said he would hit them for reasons such as not cleaning the house, not making him coffee etc. She wrote than when she stopped him from going after her daughter, Juart hit her, grabbed her by the throat causing her to have difficulty breathing, punched her in the head and kicked her in the back with boots on.
Juart is charged with strangulation, a felony of the second degree; simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, two counts, and harassment, a summary offense.
The charges of endangering the welfare of children, a felony of the third degree; and simple assault, a misdemeanor of the firsr degree were withdrawn.
Juart is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
He was represented by Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.