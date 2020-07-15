Keavon L. Chisolm, 28, of Curwensville, who is accused of severely beating another male, had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing yesterday before Magisterial District Judge James Glass at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 30, at noon, Officer Joseph Witherite responded to Filbert Street for a fight between two males.
Upon arrival he found the victim lying on the ground bleeding profusely.
Witherite spoke to the victim but he was unable to respond.
Witherite called EMS and the Lawrence Township Police Department for backup.
The victim was transported by Curwensville EMS to Curwensville High School where a medical helicopter transported him to UPMC Altoona.
While en route to the trauma center, the victim had a seizure and was vomiting, showing possible trauma to the brain.
Police spoke with witnesses who said Chisolm and the victim got into an argument and were pushing each other and the victim fell to the ground and hit his head. Chisolm then kicked him in the head several times while he was not fighting back.
Chisolm was taken into custody by the Lawrence Township Police Department and was transported to the Curwensville Police Station for questioning. Chisolm said he was walking along Filbert Street when he saw the victim in the window of his residence. He said the victim owed him money so he began to yell at him. The victim then exited the residence enraged and pushed him to the ground. Chisolm said he got up and the victim put his hands around his throat. Chisolm said he then struck the victim several times in self defense.
He said the victim fell to the ground and Chisolm said he started to walk back home but the victim followed him. Chisolm said he told the victim several times to stop but he continued to follow him and was about to pull something from his pocket so he hit him and the victim went to the ground.
On July 1, police spoke to the victim’s wife who said a brain scan showed he had blood on his brain and is currently on a ventilator and is unable to speak.
Chisolm is charged with aggravated assault-attempt/cause serious bodily injury, a felony of the first degree; recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree; two counts of simple assault, and disorderly conduct, misdemeanors of the third degree and harassment a summary offense.
Chisolm is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.
He was represented by attorney Douglas James Keating of Altoona; the commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.