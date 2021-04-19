Judge Paul Cherry revoked the probation of Douglas Lee Herndon, 50, of Curwensville and re-sentenced him to a minimum of 15 months in state prison, Monday at Clearfield County Revocation Court.
Herndon was on probation for a 2019 conviction of resisting arrest and simple assault and was sentenced to serve five months to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus one year consecutive probation, according to Certified Legal Intern Nicole DuGan of the Clearfield County District Attorney’s office.
Once Herndon was released from jail he failed to report to the probation department as directed between November through February, DuGan said.
On Feb. 20 the Lawrence Township Police Department charged Herndon with burglary, a felony of the first degree; criminal trespass-enter structure, a felony of the third degree; disorderly conduct-engage in fighting, a misdemeanor of the third degree; and the summary offenses of harassment and criminal mischief.
According to a previous article in The Progress, on Feb. 20, Herndon allegedly went to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, who has a Protection From Abuse order against Herndon. Once there he forced his way inside and began smashing items and threatened to beat someone up before leaving in his vehicle.
On March 17, he was arrested and placed in the Clearfield County Jail. He admitted to using methamphetamine prior to being arrested. He was drug tested and tested positive for methamphetamine, DuGan said.
Herndon’s attorney, Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office, said her client admits to the violation and asked for a county sentence.
But, she said if a state sentence is forthcoming, Schwab asked Cherry to sentence Herndon to a maximum of 30 months instead of the four year maximum recommended by the probation department.
On the resisting arrest charge, Cherry re-sentenced Herndon to serve a minimum of 12 months and a maximum of two years in state prison and on the simple assault charge he was re-sentenced to serve a minimum of three months and a maximum of one year in state prison consecutive to the prior sentence, giving Herndon a total of 15 months to three years in state prison.