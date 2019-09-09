A Curwensville man who used his employer’s credit card to purchase more than $10,000 worth of products from Lowe’s in Clearfield for his personal use pleaded guilty at sentencing court recently before President Judge Fredric Ammerman.
Michael Anthony Munchak, 57, of Curwensville, pleaded guilty and was sentenced as follows: receiving stolen property, felony of the third degree, $200 fine plus costs, 90 days to one year in Clearfield County Jail plus two years consecutive probation; no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, no contact with the victim, $11,959 restitution to the victim, community service to pay restitution as soon as possible.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Munchak was employed at Castelli Development Corporation, also known as Castelli Oil and Gas, in its maintenance department.
Between May 1, 2015 and Nov. 9, 2017, Munchak made numerous unauthorized purchases on the company’s Lowe’s card for personal use such as a pellet stove and various products, and $4,816 worth of pre-paid Visa and Master Card gift cards that he later sold to the Rescue Hose & Ladder Vol. Fire Co.
Lawrence Township Police Department obtained surveillance video from Lowe’s and obtained surveillance video of Munchak making purchases at the store in 2017.
Police also obtained receipts for five Visa gift cards and 44 Master Card gift cards from the fire company that Munchak had sold to it.
Munchak was represented by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield.