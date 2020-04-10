Edward Harry Lines, 56, of Curwensville, was sentenced to prison for burglary Monday by President Judge Fredric Ammerman at Special Sentencing Court.
Lines pleaded guilty to burglary — a felony of the second degree — and Ammerman fined him $200 plus costs and sentenced him to 60 days to one year in the Clearfield County Jail, as well as two years consecutive probation.
He is also prohibited from using or possessing alcohol or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department and is prohibited from having contact with the victims.
Lines was represented by attorney Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.
According to a previous article in The Progress on Feb. 11, state police were dispatched to the 600-block of Ridge Avenue, Curwensville, for a burglary in progress.
Upon arrival, troopers met with three males. The victim said his neighbor saw Lines enter his residence and knew he didn’t have permission to be there.
When Lines exited the residence, the neighbor asked him what he was doing there. Lines then fled and the neighbor was able to chase him down and held him until the state police arrived.
State police interviewed Lines at the scene and he admitted to the crime. Lines said he entered an unlocked door in the rear of the residence and started gathering up things he thought might be of value.
He said he had the items piled up outside of the residence and was waiting for his ride when the neighbor yelled at him. Lines said he panicked and fled but the neighbor quickly caught him.
Lines said he knew what he did was wrong and he knew he was caught, so he didn’t try to fight back and agreed to wait for the state police. He also said he didn’t know which one of his friends were going to pick him up, just that someone was supposed to be there at 7:30 a.m.