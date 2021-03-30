Judge Paul Cherry at Sentencing Court on Tuesday sentenced Mark Allen Juart, 34, of Curwensville to jail for assaulting a female and her 10-year-old daughter.
Juart pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children, a felony of the third degree; strangulation, a misdemeanor of the second degree; two counts of simple assault, misdemeanors of the first degree and simile assault, misdemeanor of the third degree and was sentenced to serve a total minimum of one year minus two days to a maximum of two years minus two days in the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 18, Officer Mark Kelly of the Curwensville Borough Police Department was contacted by the victim and a witness regarding a domestic incident. The female victim said she had left Curwensville to go to her mother’s home in DuBois and Kelly told the victim to go to the DuBois City Police station to give a written statement
Kelly also spoke to the female witness who said she was outside jogging when she heard a female and children screaming and crying inside a home.
She said she went to the home and pounded on the door but no one answered, so she opened the door and entered and told the male to stop what he was doing.
The male said he was leaving and left.
She said the female victim was upset and crying, along with two children who were also crying.
She said the female victim provided her name and said Juart had backhanded the 10-year old girl, giving her a black eye, and said her son was autistic.
Kelly reported he received a copy of the victim’s statement from the DuBois City Police Department. The statement said she was assaulted by Juart at a residence on Bloomington Avenue in Curwensville. She said Juart has Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome and was abusive and would hit her and her daughter for not having the house clean or making him coffee and would say he is the “man of the house.”
The victim said when she would yell at Juart to leave her daughter alone, Juart would throw food, drinks or whatever was near at her. On Aug. 18 she said when she stopped Juart from going after her daughter, Juart grabbed her by the throat, punched her in the head and kicked her in the back with boots on.
DuBois City Police took photographs of the female victim’s injuries, which included marks on her neck and bruises on both her arms, and her daughter had a contusion on her left eye.
The girl was also interviewed and said Juart had punched her in the face with a closed fist. When asked to rate the pain on a scale from 1-10 she said it was a 20.
She also said Juart held her nose and mouth to keep her from screaming.
Juart spoke in his own defense at the sentencing hearing. He said he believes his sentence is too extreme.
“But I don’t make the laws,” Juart said.
He said he will “go off” from time to time but is undergoing counseling for it.
“I messed up,” Juart said.
In addition to the prison sentence, Juart was ordered to undergo counseling, have no contact with the victims, complete 160 hours of community service and fined a total of $801 plus costs
Juart was represented by attorney Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.