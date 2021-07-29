Kenneth Earl Rowles III, 43, of Curwensville, who sexually abused an 11-year-old girl, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serve a minimum of 30 years and a maximum of 60 years in state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.
Rowles pleaded guilty to three counts of statutory sexual assault/defendant 11 years or older, and four counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, all of which are felonies of the first degree.
Last year, the victim reported to her mother that Rowles was sexually abusing her. The victim’s mother then informed the police.
The girl was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield where she disclosed Rowles had sexually abused her on several occasions.
The state police filed charges were filed against Rowles and he was arrested on Dec. 9.
Rowles was represented by attorney Steven Johnston of the Public Defender’s Office; the commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.
Rowles was sentenced on July 20.