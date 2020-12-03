A Curwensville man was arrested for DUI after he crashed into a train in Blair County.
According to Hollidaysburg-based state police, Saturday, at approximately 9 p.m. troopers responded to a vehicle versus train crash on Tipton Road in Antis Township, Blair County.
Upon arrival, troopers discovered a 2010 Buick Lucerne sedan with severe damage on the railroad tracks against a Norfolk Southern train about 500 feet from the railroad crossing. The driver of the Buick, Daniel Lindgren, 60, was found lying in the grass. He had been pulled from the vehicle by two witnesses.
Lindgren was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody for DUI.