Dennis Curry, 44, of Curwensville, who is the lead man on Curwensville Borough’s Street Department, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of driving under the influence and other charges before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Curry is charged with DUI-highest rate of alcohol and restrictions on alcoholic beverages, is free on $2,500 unsecured bail and did not have an attorney.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Curry was refusing the leave the woman’s residence despite her three requests to do so. Curwensville Borough Police Officer Mark Kelly responded to the scene and found Curry in the parked vehicle alone in the driver’s seat with the engine running and its headlights on. Upon getting close to the window, Kelly detected a “very strong odor of an intoxicating beverage emitting from the vehicle.”
Curry told Kelly he was sitting outside the residence because of women and that he was drunk. Kelly reported that Curry spoke “with a thick tongue” and had slurred speech, glassy and bloodshot eyes.” Curry told him he had been at The Smokehouse in Curwensville earlier that day and was getting along with the woman in question, as he then decided afterward that he wanted to continue talking to her.
Before leaving the truck for a field sobriety test, Curry told the officer that he was in possession of a firearm. Kelly removed the magazine from the handgun, which was empty. He then “racked the chamber back and (the gun) did have a loaded 22 round in the chamber.” Upon securing the weapon he asked Curry to place the gun in the console.
Kelly observed one open 12-ounce can of Busch Light along with a 12-pack of beer cans in the passenger seat. Curry allegedly stated he didn’t want to perform the field sobriety test because he was drunk. He was then placed under arrest for DUI.
Kelly interviewed the female who said she had seen Curry at The Smokehouse earlier and described the clothes he was wearing, which were the same that he was wearing at the time of the arrest. The woman — later in a written statement — said she saw Curry’s headlights coming up her street and parking in front of her house, and he was the only one she saw in the vehicle.
After Curry’s arrest and blood draw was performed at Penn Highlands Clearfield, Curry was released to a relative.
Results from the blood draw were received Jan. 9 and showed Curry’s blood alcohol level to be .219.