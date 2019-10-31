PHILIPSBURG — A State Police “saturation detail” netted numerous arrests in the Troop G coverage area of Centre County earlier this week.
Troop G CPT members, Rockview and Clearfield-based State Police patrol and crime members, Centre County Sheriff’s and Probation Departments, Troop G Vice, PSP K-9 units, Clearfield County Probation, PSP auto theft and fugitive task force members conducted the saturation detail on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.
The event was conducted in Rush Township, Worth Township and Philipsburg Borough. As a result, eight individuals were arrested for drug-related violations; six warrants were served; 18 citations were issued; as well as 25 written warnings.
The following items were seized: methamphetamine, pills, marijuana, counterfeit currency and a rifle.
The saturation details are routinely conducted through the Troop G coverage area. Data is used to determine what municipalities and roads are selected for these details. Troopers are specifically looking for individuals who are driving impaired, drugs, weapons or any other criminal activity.