The Clearfield County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of those who vandalized the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along the Riverwalk in Clearfield.
In addition to any reward given by Crime Stoppers, an anonymous life member of the Vietnam Veterans Association is offering $1,000 in addition to the Crime Stoppers reward.
Sometime between Sept. 24 and Sept. 25, someone vandalized the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along the Riverwalk in Clearfield by removing three boxwood shrubs.
Anyone with any information regarding the incident are asked to contact the Clearfield County Crime Stoppers. All tips to the Crime Stoppers are anonymous. To leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers call toll free 1-800-376-4700 or leave an electronic message at the website of District Attorney Ryan Sayers at clearfieldco.org/district-attorney/clearfield-county-crime-stoppers/.
The page can also be reached by going to Clearfield.org and click on elected officials, then click on district attorney and then click on Crime Stoppers.
One call also call the Clearfield Borough Police at 765-7819 or the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 974 at 765-8405.