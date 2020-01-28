The following individuals had bench warrants issued for their arrest for failing to appear at Revocation/Contempt of Court before Judge Fredric Ammerman for the month of January. They are listed with the original charge that was violated.
- Richard Michael Whitmore, 37, no address listed, probation violation, loitering and prowling at night.
- Caleb Scott Collar, 24, of Hyde, probation violation, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct.
- Elisha Ann Wilkinson, 23, of Philipsburg, DUI, false ID to law enforcement.
- Haley Nichole Couturiaux, 22, of Clearfield, probation violation, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jessica Jo Sabol, 38, of Morrisdale, parole violation, endangering the welfare of children.
- Tyler Russell Knepp, 29, of Hyde, probation violation, theft by unlawful taking.
- Paul Thomas Cantolina, 25, of Morrisdale, parole violation, theft by unlawful taking, theft of secondary metal.
- Anthony Leland Anstead, 27, of Frenchville, possession of drug paraphernalia, public drunkenness.
- Shelby Rae Martin, 41, of Morrisdale, possession of a controlled substance.
- Edward Leroy Bell III, 25, of Winburne, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Michael Dwane Warrick, 29 of Clearfield, possession of controlled substance, public drunkenness, false ID to law enforcement.
- Michael David Kephart, 51, of Clearfield, parole violation, retail theft.
- David Gordon Bressler, 49, of Winburne, contempt of court, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Kristen Dawn Davis, 36, of Clearfield, contempt of court, DUI.
- Vanessa Michele Dillon, 31, of Philipsburg, contempt of court, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Alisha Ann Goodrow, 22, of Olanta, contempt of court, simple assault.
- Megan Dawn Guiher, 36, of Grampian, contempt of court, endangering the welfare of children.
- Travonna Lynn Irons, 23, of McKeesport, contempt of court, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, contraband/controlled substance, marijuana-small amount-personal use.
- Nathan James Neff, 29, of Cherry Tree, burglary, theft by unlawful taking.
- Andrew David O’Link, 33, of Clearfield, contempt of court, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility.
- Raheem Reed, 28, of Philadelphia, contempt of court, aggravated harassment by prisoner.
- Matthew Allen Rockey, 28, of Winburne, contempt of court, possession of controlled substance.
- Dustin Karl Wolfe, 38, of DuBois, contempt of court, DUI.