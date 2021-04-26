In a landmark case in Pennsylvania, President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced a Centre County contractor to a minimum of four months in the Clearfield County Jail for violating the state’s prevailing wage law.
Scott Cameron Good, 58, of State College pleaded guilty to five counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, which are classified as misdemeanors of the first degree for underpaying employees a total of $64,157 in wages under the state’s prevailing wage law for five years.
This was the first time in Pennsylvania that an employer was charged with criminal offenses for violating the state’s prevailing wage law.
The state prevailing wage law requires that construction projects that exceed state funding by $25,000 pay employees a minimum wage rate that is set by law. The prevailing wage rate is usually significantly higher than what an employee would typically receive.
It was an open plea, meaning the commonwealth and the defense didn’t come to an agreement on the minimum sentence, leaving it to the presiding judge to decide.
Good has no prior record and the probation department recommended Good be sentenced to probation plus fines, costs and restitution, according to Good’s attorney David J. Freed of Harrisburg.
And he asked Ammerman to follow the recommendation of the probation department and not give his client jail time saying he is unlikely to reoffend and jail time would significantly damage Good’s company and put 40 family sustaining jobs at risk.
He also said Good paid the restitution in full prior to sentencing yesterday.
Good also spoke on his own behalf and apologized for his actions.
“I am truly sorry to everyone who has been affected,” Good said.
Three people spoke as character witnesses on Good’s behalf.
Ammerman said a large number of people sent him letters in support of Good and said it was probably the most letters he received on behalf of a defendant in his career on the bench.
Ammerman sentenced Good to near the top of the standard range of the state’s sentencing guidelines. Ammerman sentenced Good to serve a minimum of 30 days to a maximum of six months minus one day in Clearfield County Jail for the first four counts and three years probation on the fifth count with all counts being consecutive to each other giving Good a total sentence of 120 days minimum to two years minus four days in CCJ plus three years consecutive probation.
Ammerman also ordered Good to perform 200 hours of community service.
The standard minimum sentencing range on each count is restorative sanctions (no jail time) to one month in jail, Ammerman said.
Good’s company, Goodco Mechanicals, also pleaded guilty to theft by failiure to make the required dispositon of funds and fined it $10,000, which is the maximum fine allowed by law.
Freed asked Ammerman for a three weeks delayed incarceration to give Good time to get his business and affairs in order. Ammerman agreed and ordered Good to report to CCJ on May 18.
Freed also asked if Good could be consiered for work release and Ammerman said it is possible. Sheriff Michael Churner said the work release program has not yet restarted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but said they are hoping to restart it in early May.
Good’s co-counsel, Sarah Hyser-Staub, released a statement to The Progress following the hearing.
“We respectfully and vehemently disagree with Judge Ammerman’s decision today to sentence Scott Good to serve jail time. No one in this case argued for a jail sentence — not even attorneys for the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, which prosecuted this unprecedented case.
“Scott is a good man who is ready to move forward, with a goal of continuing to build and enrich the community he loves so dearly. The success of his company and the livelihoods of some 40 community members employed there depend upon Scott’s steadfast leadership and his commitment to personal and professional excellence.
“Scott Good is a beloved and respected member of his community. Dozens of community members — including some of his own employees — wrote letters of support for Scott, attesting to his character and his well-earned reputation as a positive force for good in Centre County.
“Scott should be free on probation so that he can continue to do more good in Centre County — both as a loving and devoted family man, and as a civic leader within the community. That is our goal, and that should be the goal of the court.”
The commonwealth was represented at the hearing by Deputy Attorney General Philip McCarthy.