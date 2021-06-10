A contractor is accused of scamming a Madera resident out of $57,500.
Gregory Thomas Deangelo, 35, of Latrobe, is charged with two counts of false statement to induce agreement for home improvement services, two counts of receives advance payment for services and fails to perform, all of which are felonies of the second degree, and two counts of theft by deception-false impression, felonies of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 21, the victim entered into a contract with Deangelo and his company, D.C.S Contracting, for him to perform several home improvement projects.
The defendant issued him a check for $33,500 and Deangelo cashed the check the following day.
On Nov. 11, the victim and the defendant entered into a second contract for additional work and the victim gave Deangelo a check for $24,000.
Since entering into the contracts Deangelo did not complete any of the agreed upon work.
The victim said sometime around Christmas Deangelo dropped off three workers at his residence and they dug a trench for approximately six hours.
Since then the victim has been unable to contact Deangelo.
Deangelo’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for Wednesday but it was continued until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, before Magisterial District Judge James Glass.