The Clearfield County Commissioners voted to file an appeal of the state Department of Environmental Protection’s decision to approve the permits for the Camp Hope Run landfill in Boggs Township.
The commissioners voted 3-0 to approve having its attorney — Matt Evans of Mette, Evans & Woodside — to file the appeal on DEP’s approval of the landfill.
The vote was taken before a standing room only crowd in the commissioner’s meeting room yesterday in downtown Clearfield.
Last week, DEP approved PA Waste, LLC of Philadelphia’s permits to construct a new 5,000 tons-per-day, double-lined, municipal waste landfill in Boggs Township.
The proposed landfill and supporting facilities will be located within an 845-acre facility about seven miles southeast of Clearfield, along the west side of state Route 153. The waste disposal limits will encompass about 217 acres, with support facilities and buffer areas within the remainder of the overall facility boundary, according to DEP.
“I am personally highly disappointed the department did such a thing,” Commissioner Tony Scotto said of DEP’s decision to approve the landfill.
Scotto said after speaking with their attorneys and the county’s planning director, he believes the county has a chance to have the approval overturned on appeal by the Environmental Hearing Board.
“The way the DEP conducted its harms versus benefits analysis, site suitability, and its interpretation of the Environmental Hearing Board’s opinion was very minimal,” Scotto said. “They seemed to have just glossed over our objections, or dismissed or simply neglected our valid arguments.”
Scotto also said the construction of the landfill would also adversely affect the county’s recycling program.
“I am very against the landfill,” Scotto said.
Commissioner John Sobel said he fretted over the decision all week because an appeal would involve a significant cost to the county.
Sobel said there is the prospect that the landfill could bring large sums of money to some local municipalities, but he said the strong majority of the people in Clearfield County are opposed to the landfill.
Sobel also said many people enjoy the certain type of lifestyle they have, such as enjoying nature in their backyards, having clean water and clean air, etc. that they have in big cities.
“Weighing all the factors in the balance, I think Clearfield County should file the appeal,” Sobel said.
Commissioner Dave Glass said he grew up along Clearfield Creek and drove Crooked Sewer Road regularly and knows about the dangerous traffic problems there. Glass said ever since the landfill was proposed, he wondered how the trucks would make the dangerous turns in the winter.
Glass also said as a child, Clearfield Creek was polluted to the point he was not allowed to swim in it and they couldn’t use its water for their cows, chickens or their horses, as they would run out of water every summer because they didn’t have potable water.
At that time, Glass stated Little Clearfield Creek was the only stream that was clean. Now that Clearfield Creek has been cleaned up, he would hate to see Little Clearfield end up polluted because of the landfill.
“I feel that DEP completely failed,” Glass said. “You (Scotto) are 100 percent right — they glossed over almost every issue that had any real question about this landfill, especially the scientific and the technical ... This is ridiculous. I am 100 percent behind the (appeal) effort.”
During the public comment portion of the meeting, everyone who spoke voiced displeasure about the landfill. Ronald Hoover said he was concerned about the truck traffic that the landfill would cause in that it would cause 250 trucks a day to travel to the landfill.
“Those trucks aren’t going to go 45 miles per hour,” Hoover said. “It’s going to be really dangerous.”
Jim Catalano also noted that there are four school buses that use that route and the landfill would put them at risk.
Others like Joe Kendrick said they have concerns about the environmental impact of the landfill. He said the Camp Hope Run landfill violates the state and DEP’s mandates to ensure its citizens have clean air, land and water.
“The mission of the DEP is to protect clean air, clean water and public health, conserve working farms and forest and natural lands,” Kendrick said.
Kendrick said the DEP is not ensuring the public’s health because with 71 deficiencies in their previous application, there is no official report showing how each deficiency was taken care of.
James Kling, who is a member of the Clearfield Borough Council, said he is opposed to the landfill and said borough council has twice voted to voice its opposition to the landfill.
Kling said if there is an accident and the trash trucks are detoured through town, the borough would have to call up its employees and volunteers to keep traffic flowing.
“We are looking to the future of our community,” Kling said. “What would happen if there is one bad load that overturns and winds up in the river?”
Kling noted that many communities downstream use the river for their drinking water.
“It won’t be too long before something happens,” Kling said.
County Solicitor Heather Bozovich said the appeals process could take two years or more. She said it would be about a year before the hearing occurs and about two years before the process is completed.
When asked by The Progress how much in legal fees it is going to cost the county, she said it is too early to tell.
PA Waste first applied for a landfill permit in 2006. However, in 2013 during the technical review portion of the application process, it was determined the landfill application had 71 deficiencies and gave PA Waste three months to address the issues.
After several time extensions, DEP rejected the application in April 2015. The company filed an appeal to the ruling to the Environmental Hearing Board, but PA Waste withdrew the appeal on April 15, 2016, according to a previous article in The Progress.
PA Waste resubmitted Phase I of its application in June 2017, and Phase II on Feb. 28, 2018, according to DEP.
PA Waste has five years to construct and begin operations at the landfill or the permits would be voided, according to DEP.