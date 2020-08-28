Anthony Grant Boone, 36, of Richner Hollow Road, Howard, who is accused of murdering a Hyde woman Thursday, shot himself Friday afternoon after being cornered by police, District Attorney Ryan Sayers said.
Boone survived the gunshot and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield. Sayers said he didn’t know his condition.
According to Sayers, a report came in Friday morning at approximately 10 a.m. that a person matching Boone’s description was seen between Clearfield and Curwensville near the railroad tracks in the Old Erie Pike area.
Police officers from Lawrence Township, Clearfield Borough, and Clearfield-based state police responded to the area and Boone was found near the Hogback Bridge at approximately 1:45-2 p.m. Boone had a firearm in his possession. Police gave him commands to drop the weapon, but instead he shot himself in the to the upper chest/shoulder area, Sayers said.
The gun was a 308-caliber rifle, the same caliber that allegedly killed the victim the day prior, Sayers said.
Boone was prohibited from possessing a firearm, and police are investigating where he obtained the gun.
Sayers praised the efforts of local law enforcement in capturing Boone less than 24 hours after the shooting.
He said it was a coordinated effort headed up by the Lawrence Township Police Department with the assistance of the Clearfield Borough Police Department and the Clearfield-based state police.
He added that, on Thursday, DuBois City, Sandy Township and Curwensville Borough police departments assisted as well.
“It was incredible to see the professionalism and cooperation between all the departments in hunting this guy down,” Sayers said.
Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim.
Police are awaiting the notification of the victim’s relatives before releasing her name to the public, Lawrence Township Police Chief Douglas Clark told The Progress in a telephone interview.
Details of Thursday shooting released
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Thursday at 3:20 p.m., Lawrence Township Police were dispatched to a home in the 2100-block of Legion Road for a report of a gunshot victim. Clearfield County 911 said it had received several reports of multiple gunshots being fired and the male suspected was fleeing the scene in a vehicle headed toward Village Road.
Lawrence Township Police Officer Levi Olson was first on the scene and reported he found the victim slouched over on a wooden swing in the back yard of the residence, and she had three gunshot wounds to her torso.
Olson removed the victim from the swing and attempted CPR with a civilian, but they were unsuccessful. Assistant Clearfield County Coroner Gill Stevenson was called to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.
Officer Nicholas Kovalick of the Lawrence Township Police Department arrived on scene and he and Olson secured the area.
Officer Elliot Neeper of the Lawrence Township Police Department arrived and began interviewing witnesses. A witness reported she was at the residence and was seated on a lawn chair in front of the residence and the victim was on her phone, sitting on a swing in the back yard.
The witness said she heard a scream and looked around the corner of the garage and saw a male holding a large firearm. The male then pointed the gun at the victim and fired three or four shots at the victim. The witness said she heard the male say something but couldn’t make out what he said.
Police were told that the victim had a Protection From Abuse order against Boone, who was her estranged boyfriend and father of her youngest child. The couple was scheduled to attend Domestic Relations Court to determine child support.
The witness said the male was wearing a black hat, black tank top and was carrying a rifle style firearm.
The witness said the victim had moved into the residence on Legion Road about two or three months ago. The victim had previously lived with Boone, but had left. The witness said she saw text messages between the victim and Boone where Boone wrote, “When I find you, I will (explative) kill you.”
Another witness said she heard three or four gunshots and ran outside and saw a station wagon back out of the grassy area between the house and some shrubbery. The male was wearing a black top, jeans and was attempting to get a black dog into the vehicle. The vehicle then backed up and fled the scene.
Another witness said she saw a male in a black outfit approach the residence and the male had a black dog with him. She then heard three gunshots and saw a male running. She then checked the area and found a dog collar and she provided the collar to Officer Olson.
Lead Investigator Sgt. Julie Curry of the Lawrence Township Police Department filed the following charges against Boone, criminal homicide — homicide in the first degree; possession of a firearm prohibited, felony of the first degree; aggravated assault, felony of the first degree; possession of a firearm prohibited, misdemeanor of the first degree and simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Sayers said Boone’s vehicle has not yet been recovered and it is not yet known what Boone did or where he went from the time of the shooting until he was apprehended by police.