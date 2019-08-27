Judge Paul Cherry heard the following cases at Colloquy/Special Sentencing Court for the month of July. Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab represented the commonwealth.
• Olivia Rochelle Bowman, 23, of Uniontown, guilty plea, receiving stolen property, felony of the third degree, $200 fine plus costs, six months to one year in CCJ plus two years consecutive probation, prohibited from possessing or using alcohol or any controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars/taverns. Attorney: Cynthia Lose Morgan of the public defender’s office.
• Tonya Dawn Wright, 33, of Woodland, guilty plea, possession of a controlled substance, $200 fine plus costs, 30 days to one year in the Clearfield County Jail, consecutive to any prior sentences, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, drug and alcohol counseling, prohibited from entering Tan Zone in Clearfield; possession of drug paraphernalia $100 fine plus costs, one year consecutive probation. Attorney: Ryan Sayers of Clearfield.
• Brent Patrick Coder, 52, of DuBois, probation violation, Protection From Abuse order violation, indirect criminal contempt 90 days to six months in CCJ consecutive to any previous sentences. Attorney: Joshua Maines of Clearfield.