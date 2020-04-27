Judge Paul Cherry heard the following cases for Colloquy Court for the month of April. The hearings were held on April 20. Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue represented the commonwealth at the hearings.
All of the defendants participated via video-teleconferencing; defendants are not allowed to appear in person at the courthouse due to the COVID-19 emergency.
- Denny Lee Daub, 31, of Clearfield, guilty plea, escape, felony of the third degree; make repairs/sell offensive weapon, and intentional possession of a controlled substance, defendant withdrew plea, placed back on the trial list. Daub was represented by attorney Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office.
- Ryan Michael Sprague, 36, of SCI-Camp Hill, guilty plea, firearms not to be carried without a license, $1 fine plus costs, six months to two years in state prison, defendant is prohibited from using or possessing alcohol or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department; driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked $210 fine plus costs, driving vehicle without proper inspection $35 fine plus costs; possession of drug paraphernalia $1 fine plus costs, one year probation concurrent to the previous sentence; driving while license is suspended or revoked $210 fine plus costs. Attorney: Johnston.
Brooke Leigh Chuba, 22, of Weedville, guilty plea, possession of a controlled substance $200 fine plus costs, 28 days (time served) to six months in the Clearfield County Jail, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, drug and alcohol counseling; possession of drug paraphernalia $100 fine plus costs, six months consecutive probation. No attorney.