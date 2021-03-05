President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman heard the following cases Monday at Colloquy/Sentencing Court. Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers and Certified Legal Intern Nicole DuGan represented the commonwealth.
- Kennita Ann Sones, 35, of Morrisdale, burglary, felony of the second degree, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor of the third degree, two counts, possession of drug paraphernalia, ungraded misdemeanor, two counts, continued for one month. She was represented by attorney Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office.
- Donald Lee Daub Jr., 57, of Clearfield, fleeing and attempting to elude police, felony of the third degree. Ammerman said Daub was recently arrested by police on a bench warrant for a 2008 case after Daub got stuck in an ice storm. He was represented by Schwab and she said he had pleaded guilty prior to not showing up for sentencing but he now wants to withdraw his plea. Plea was withdrawn, placed back on the trial list. He is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
- John Robert Wagner III, 30, of Philipsburg, guilty plea possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-marijuana, ungraded felony, $250 fine plus costs, nine months to two years minus one day in the Clearfield County Jail plus one day consecutive probation. Ammerman said he gave Wagner a break and didn’t sentence him to state prison because although he has a prior felony one robbery conviction, it occurred when he was 18 years old and he has stayed out of trouble since then. It appears Wagner was growing marijuana for his own use.
- Kayne Ahquil Powell, 27, of Philadelphia, inmate procure weapon, misdemeanor of the first degree. Powell called and said he was recently released from prison and couldn’t get transportation to Clearfield, according to Ammerman. Continued to one month.
- Michael D. Kephart, 52, of Clearfield, guilty plea, retail theft, felony of the third degree, $250 fine plus costs, six months to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol or controlled substances without prior approval of the probation department, $22.45 restitution to Walmart in Clearfield, prohibited from entering Walmart, Rural King and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet; theft of property lost, misdemeanor of the first degree, $100 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation, no contact with the victim.