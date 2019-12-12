President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman refused to lower bail for Coalport man, William B. Cochran, who is facing six separate felony criminal cases against him, including aggravated cruelty to animals, assault, and theft.
Additionally, it was announced at Tuesday’s session of Motions Court that Cochran’s co-defendant in the animal cruelty case, James Potts, 18, of Coalport has been apprehended after being at-large for several weeks.
Cochran, 33, has monetary bail set against him in all six cases, in the aggravated cruelty to animals case bail is set at $120,000 monetary; in the receiving stolen property case $50,000 monetary; in the possession of contraband by inmate $30,000 monetary, in the retail theft case $5,000 monetary, in the simple assault case $5,000 monetary; and in the disorderly conduct case $5,000 monetary for a total of $215,000.
Cochran’s attorney, Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office, said the bail amounts are excessive and are at the point of being “punitive” against his client.
First Assistant District Attorney Ryan Dobo argued that the bail amounts are appropriate considering the seriousness of the alleged offenses. Ammerman then asked if Potts, who was also charged in the animal cruelty case and was wanted by police for several weeks, had been apprehended yet. Dobo said Potts was recently apprehended in Indiana County and is in the process of being transferred back to Clearfield County.
Cochran, Potts and Joseph Isiah Brown, 23, of Fallentimber are accused of going to a home on Oak Ridge Road in Jordan Township on Sept. 5 and allegedly shooting two dogs after terrorizing a woman there by pointing a firearm at her.