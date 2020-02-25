Isaac Lee Krause, 18, of Coalport, pleaded guilty to burglary, theft, false reports and other charges and was sentenced to serve four months to one year in the Clearfield County Jail by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at Sentencing Court held at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
Krause was also sentenced to serve an additional six years of probation consecutive to his prison sentence and ordered to pay $700 total in fines plus court costs.
Krause pleaded guilty in three separate cases to the charges of burglary, a felony of the second degree; criminal trespass, a felony of the third degree; theft by unlawful taking, misdemeanor of the third degree; theft by unlawful taking, felony of the first degree; theft from a motor vehicle, misdemeanor of the first degree; defiant trespass, misdemeanor of the third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia, ungraded misdemeanor; false identification to police, misdemeanor of the third degree; receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on Sept. 26 around 8 p.m. on Railroad Street in Coalport Borough, Krause’s grandmother went to speak to him about his alleged drug use. She reported that Krause asked her for money and she refused to give him any.
She told Clearfield-based State Police that Krause became very agitated and said he was going out to her vehicle to damage it and he left the residence. She told police that she followed Krause outside and saw him allegedly close her front passenger door holding her black and white wallet in his hand, which had been inside her purse on the front seat of the vehicle. The woman asked Krause for her wallet back, and he allegedly told her that he would not return it to her and fled the scene.
The victim told police that she had $300 in cash in the wallet, as well as multiple credit cards and other personal items.
An attempt by PSP to locate Krause had negative results.
On Oct. 2 at approximately 2:43 p.m., Kristin R. Ricciotti, 43, of Coalport, was observed on the 200-block of Mease Road in Woodward Township, which is posted with No Trespassing signs. The owner was there checking out the property and observed an open door on the garage. Upon approaching the open door, the owner heard noises from within the garage and a vehicle parked in the brush located behind the garage.
The owner from Houtzdale then contacted State Police.
Troopers responded and upon arrival, observed Krause running toward them on Mease Road. Krause was taken into custody.
While taking Krause into custody, troopers observed two females running from behind the garage and into the brush in the area where the car was parked. The females, identified at Ricciotti and Harley Davis, 21, of Madera, were also taken into custody.
Krause was out on bail when he failed to show for his preliminary hearings on the first two cases and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. He was spotted by a Clearfield County Sheriff’s Deputy on Nov. 6 and was arrested. Krause allegedly gave the deputy a false name and he was found with a syringe and two spoons in his pocket.
Krause was represented at his hearing yesterday by Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.