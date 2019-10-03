A Coalport teen accused of assault and fleeing police will soon be facing additional weapons-releated charges.
James Christopher Potts, 18, of Coalport was scheduled for two preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
In the first case, he is charged with fleeing and eluding police, a felony of the third degree; and multiple summary traffic violations. In the second case, he is charged with terroristic threats, a misdemeanor of the second degree; simple assault, a misdemeanor of the third degree; and summary harassment.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, in the early morning hours of Sept. 25, Clearfield-based State Police responded to a residence at the 200-block of Hemlock Road in Irvona for an assault.
According to Troopers, Potts struck the victim in the right ear area with the barrel of a shotgun, causing injury. Potts then fled the scene.
Later that day at 12:08 p.m., Troopers spotted Potts driving a Chevrolet Malibu on Main Street in Coalport.
The trooper stopped his vehicle at the intersection of Mill and Main streets and waited for Potts to pass. Potts approached at a high rate of speed and when he saw the trooper, he turned abruptly into the parking lot of the Methodist church.
The vehicle traveled across the parking lot, through a lawn, went over a curb and onto Mill Street.
Troopers pursued Potts down Mill Street, which becomes Union Street. This is a residential area and Potts was traveling in excess of 70 mph.
Potts then turned left onto Market Street and traveled on Market Street for approximately four miles, passing another vehicle on a left curve in the roadway, and exceeded speeds of 80 mph on Market Street.
Potts failed to negotiate the T intersection with St. Lawrence Road and overturned into a ditch along the road in Beccaria Township and was taken into custody.
The license plate on the vehicle was not assigned to the vehicle, and Potts never had a valid driver’s license.
Potts waived the hearing on the terroristic threats and simple assault case, but Assistant District Attorney Trudy Lumadue asked Judge Glass for a continuance on the fleeing charge.
Lumadue said the commonwealth is planning on filing additional charges because a loaded sawed-off shotgun was found in Potts’ vehicle and he is not permitted to be in possession of a firearm. She also noted the firearm was loaded and illegally altered.
Lumadue said these are serious charges and said the commonwealth has 15 days from the date of the incident to have the preliminary hearing. Since this incident occurred on Sept. 25, it is within this time period.
Glass agreed and increased bail on the fleeing case from $25,000 monetary to $50,000 monetary because the offense included the illegal possession of an illegal firearm.
Glass kept bail in the first case at $50,000 monetary for a total of $100,000 monetary.