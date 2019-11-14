Isaac Lee Krause, 18, of Coalport, waived his right to preliminary hearings on three separate cases yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail and will await a possible trial in Clearfield County Jail.
In case one, Krause is charged with burglary-not adapted for overnight accommodation, a felony of the second degree; criminal trespass, a felony of the third degree; theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both of which are misdemeanors of the third degree.
In the second case he is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and theft from a motor vehicle, all of which are a misdemeanors of the first degree.
And in the third case, he is charged with false identification to law enforcement, a misdemeanor of the third degree and possession of drug paraphernalia, an ungraded misdemeanor.
Krause was out on bail when he failed to show for his preliminary hearings on the first two cases last month and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. He was spotted by a Clearfield County Sheriff’s Deputy on Nov. 6 and was arrested. Krause allegedly gave the deputy a false name and he was found with a syringe and two spoons in his pocket.
Krause waived his hearings yesterday, but his attorney Chris Mohney of DuBois said Krause is in jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary for the first two cases and $5,000 monetary for the third case — for a total of $105,000. Mohney said Krause is asking that his bail be lowered so he could get out of jail.
Krause said if freed, he would live with his grandfather and would get either in-patient or out-patient drug rehabilitation. However, First Assistant District Attorney Ryan Dobo opposed any reduction in bail, arguing it would be better if Krause stayed in jail for a few months and noted that he has a history of running from police.
Judge Nevling said he would keep bail the same due to the defendant’s drug addiction.
“I know you want to get out, but for your protection, I think you need to stay in jail,” Nevling said.
For the other two cases, according to the affidavits of probable cause, on Sept. 26 around 8 p.m. on Railroad Street in Coalport Borough, a woman went to speak to Krause, who is her grandson, about his alleged drug use. The woman reported that Krause asked her for money and she refused to give him any.
She told Clearfield-based State Police that Krause became very agitated and related he was going out to her vehicle to damage it and he left the residence. She told police that she followed Krause outside and saw him allegedly close her front passenger door, holding her black and white wallet in his hand, which had been inside her purse on the front seat of the vehicle. The woman asked Krause for her wallet back, and he allegedly told her that he would not return it to her and fled the scene.
The victim told police that she had $300 in cash in the wallet as well as multiple credit cards and other personal items.
An attempt by PSP to locate Krause had negative results.
On Oct. 2 at approximately 2:43 p.m., Kristin R. Ricciotti, 43, of Coalport, was observed on the 200-block of Mease Road in Woodward Township, which is posted with No Trespassing signs. The owner was there checking out the property and observed an open door on the garage. Upon approaching the open door, the owner heard noises from within the garage and a vehicle parked in the brush located behind the garage.
The 73-year-old owner from Houtzdale then contacted State Police.
Troopers responded and upon arrival, observed Krause running toward them on Mease Road. Krause was taken into custody.
While taking Krause into custody, Troopers observed two females running from behind the garage and into the brush in the area where the car was parked. The females, identified at Ricciotti and Harley Davis, 21, of Madera, were also taken into custody.
A large thermometer was observed inside the vehicle that was used by Krause, Ricciotti and Davis. The item was identified by the property owner as being his and was located inside the garage.
Krause was free on $25,000 monetary bail, which was posted by Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois. It was after posting bail that Krause did not appear for his preliminary hearings and a warrant was placed for his arrest.