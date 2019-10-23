Three adults involved with a shooting incident in Coalport in June saw their day at Centralized Court at the Clearfield County Jail on Wednesday morning.
Cole Brown, 18, of Indiana, did not show up for his preliminary hearing as he had been released on $50,000 unsecured bail. A warrant was issued for his arrest and the hearing was held before Magisterial District Judge James Glass in absentia, in which charges were bound over for court and formal arraignment will be held on Nov. 13.
Jasiah Williams, 18, of Indiana, waived his right to a preliminary hearing in front of Senior Magisterial District Judge James Hawkins and will also have formal arraignment on Nov. 13. Williams was released on bail in the amount of $2,500 monetary.
Charles Smith, 18, of Indiana, also had his preliminary hearing scheduled in front of Hawkins. However, it was learned that he is currently incarcerated at the Indiana County Jail on separate charges. Smith’s preliminary hearing was then moved to Nov. 7 — a Thursday rather than the usual Wednesday due to the General Election taking place on that Tuesday.
Each person has been charged with one count of riot plan/use firearm/weapon — a felony of the third degree, and one count of disorderly conduct engage in fighting — a third degree misdemeanor.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the trio — along with six other juveniles — engaged in a fight at 531 Main St., Coalport on June 26 at 9:14 p.m.
The altercation involved two groups and they began throwing objects at each other, with two known juveniles throwing baseball bats and two others had guns and were firing them during the altercation. Surveillance video from the Coalport Alliance Church was used during the investigation.
Police then spoke to Williams on Sept. 30 and Brown on Oct. 3, at which time they reviewed the footage.