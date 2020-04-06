A Coalport man facing multiple felony cases including animal cruelty, contraband by inmate and retail theft withdrew his guilty plea after the judge presiding over the case required a five-year minimum jail sentence in any plea agreement.
William Benjamin Cochran, 34, of Coalport was scheduled to be sentenced in four separate cases on charges including aggravated cruetly to animals, a felony of the third degree; possession of contraband by inmate, a felony of the second degree; retail theft, a felony of the third degree; disorderly conduct-engage in fighting, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
According to Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue, Cochran and District Attorney Ryan Sayers’ office negotiated a plea agreement where Cochran would serve a minimum of 30 months (2.5 years) in state prison, which is in the standard range of the sentencing guidelines; however, the probation department recommended the plea be rejected because of the seriousness of the offense.
Steven Gillespie of the probation department said they are recommending Cochran be sentenced in the aggravated range because of the use of a firearm in the killing of two dogs, and the defendant committing multiple felony offenses in a one month time span.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman agreed, and said he would reject any plea that didn’t include a five year minimum.
Cochran’s attorney, Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office, said he talked it over with Cochran and said Cochran wanted to withdraw his plea.
Ammerman said since Cochran has not yet completed colloquy for the plea, he has the right to withdraw the plea. Ammerman then placed the case back on the trial list. Colloquy is when the presiding judge asks several questions that the defendant has to answer under oath and that they understand the charges and the plea agreement.
According to previous articles in The Progress, on Sept. 5 at approximately midnight, Cochran and three other people went to a home along Oak Ridge Road in Jordan Township and confronted the residents — and shot two of their dogs.
Also, last October, Cochran was accused of bringing methamphetamine into the Clearfield County Jail and last June he was charged with retail theft in Coalport.