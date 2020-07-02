Kenneth Elroy Glass, 70, of Coalport, who is accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Kenneth Glass is charged with corruption of minors, misdemeanor of the first degree, three counts; indecent assault-without consent, misdemeanor of the second degree, three counts; and indecent assault-victim less than 16-years old, misdemeanor of the second degree, three counts.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 27, 2019, the victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center. She said Kenneth Glass is the grandfather of one of her friends and he touched her inappropriately on three occasions. Once was in a vehicle while driving from an auto auction in Martinsburg from Coalport, the other was at the “Auction House” in Irvona and the third incident occurred in a vehicle while en route from Clearfield to Coalport.
She said she was 12 and 13 years old when the incidents occurred.
When interviewed by state police, Kenneth Glass admitted to touching the girl on the leg but wasn’t sure if he touched anything else.
Kenneth Glass is free on $10,000 unsecured bail. He was represented by Phillip Robertson of Hollidaysburg. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.