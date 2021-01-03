Austin Michael Lee Mullan, 27, of Coalport, who was allegedly in possession of a large amount of crystal methamphetamine and a stolen handgun, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Lawrence Township Police responded to a mobile home along Montgomery Run Road after a Clearfield County Probation officer requested assistance after finding a firearm during a home visit.
According to the probation officer, when he knocked at the door he heard someone flee from the rear of the residence. A female let the probation officer inside and he found a loaded 9 mm handgun and numerous baggies of crystal methamphetamine in Mullan’s coat inside his bedroom.
Police ran the serial number on the handgun and discovered it was reported stolen from the Coalport area.
Police left the residence to look for Mullan, and while he was gone, county control at 4:30 p.m. told police Mullan had returned to the residence and the sons had called to turn him in.
Mullan said he would take the “hit” for the drugs and gun, and asked, “That’s not too much for drugs, right.”
The total amount of methamphetamine was 15.68 grams.
Mullan is charged with person not to possess firearm and receiving stolen property, which are felonies of the second degree; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance, both are ungraded felonies.
Mullan is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.
Mullan was represented by attorney Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.